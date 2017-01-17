 
News By Tag
* Free Classified
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817


Help Adya provide tips for posting effective ad to sale property in India

 
 
Now Post free ads on helpadya.com, premium classi
Now Post free ads on helpadya.com, premium classi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Free Classified

Industry:
Advertising

Location:
Delhi - Delhi - India

DELHI, India - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Help Adya, a free classified ad posting website in Delhi, India, offers buying and selling opportunities for an extensive variety of products and services. From mobile, cars, real estate, jobs, pets and much more, it serves as a perfect online platform for selling almost everything in India. In real estate category, it offers several features that enable users to search their dream property. It also helps the property sellers to find the right buyer. It not only caters to the constraint of investors but also provides generous prospects to sellers.

The CEO of Help Adya explains, "When people want to sell their property on classified website, they just create an advertisement with title, description & images and post it on the website. Of course, that is the most important thing to do in charge to demonstrate one's goal of selling a house. However, the role of the user doesn't end here. Sellers can make use of numerous features on our website for successful real estate property deals, such as online chatting, social media networking, approving follower requests, and more.

While posting an advert, sellers can believe these three easy tips. First, they can prepare best advert with good title, so that people get aware about what they are selling. Secondly, they can activate the social media feature to attach and interrelate with a wide spectators. Thirdly, they can use the enquiry option for interacting with interested buyers. Sellers can also receive notifications from interested buyers via E-mail or messages for approval on the website.  Once the seller gets registered, every time he/she puts a property for sale, a notification is immediately sent to the respective followers.

Equipped with advanced technology, navigations and state-of-the-art equipments, Help Adya is a one-stop-shop for thousands plus buyers and listings of purchasers. While the real estate classifieds provides prospective purchasers to search from extensive range of over 15000 properties in Delhi, the jobs classified section offers benefits, such as, filtering of jobs and much more. Buyers can also search for their requirements in a particular locality. With best-in-class holistic feature, www.helpadya.com being the most trusted classified website for ad posting in Delhi, India.

To post free ads in Delhi one can register www.helpadya.com, or may call at +91-8527198118.
End
Source:helpadya
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Free Classified
Industry:Advertising
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
shubhamfacilitie PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share