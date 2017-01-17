News By Tag
Help Adya provide tips for posting effective ad to sale property in India
The CEO of Help Adya explains, "When people want to sell their property on classified website, they just create an advertisement with title, description & images and post it on the website. Of course, that is the most important thing to do in charge to demonstrate one's goal of selling a house. However, the role of the user doesn't end here. Sellers can make use of numerous features on our website for successful real estate property deals, such as online chatting, social media networking, approving follower requests, and more.
While posting an advert, sellers can believe these three easy tips. First, they can prepare best advert with good title, so that people get aware about what they are selling. Secondly, they can activate the social media feature to attach and interrelate with a wide spectators. Thirdly, they can use the enquiry option for interacting with interested buyers. Sellers can also receive notifications from interested buyers via E-mail or messages for approval on the website. Once the seller gets registered, every time he/she puts a property for sale, a notification is immediately sent to the respective followers.
To post free ads in Delhi one can register www.helpadya.com, or may call at +91-8527198118.
