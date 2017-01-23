 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

Vysion Technology Solutions Launches New Website and Rebranded Product Offerings

Products, services and website refined to reflect VysionTech branding.
 
 
WESTERVILLE, Ohio - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Vysion Technology Solutions (VysionTech), Central Ohio's Business Technology Solutions Leader, announces new website. VysionTech offers a full portfolio of scalable IT services to help businesses keep their systems running smoothly, ensure their hardware and software applications are operational, secure their data and more.

VysionTech is an IT Managed Service Provider that provides businesses with highly efficient and cost-effective solutions to their IT needs, including 24×7 help desk, 24×7 monitoring and alerting, system and data backup and security, patching and version control, antivirus and antimalware protection, web hosting, Office 365, cloud storage and virtualization services.

VysionTech's clients range from professional services, non-profit, healthcare, retail, staffing and manufacturing.

Today, Monday January 23rd, 2017, Vysion Technology Solutions unveiled the new VysionTech.com. The full VysionTech portfolio of service and solutions are now organized into three distinct pillars: Assurance, Services and Solutions.

Assurance - Managed IT Support Services
Http://www.vysiontech.com/support-vysion-tech-assurance-c...

Services - Hosting, Virtualization, Telecommunications, Office365 and more...
Http://www.vysiontech.com/vysiontech-services/

Solutions - Consulting, VirtualCIO and Strategic Planning
Http://www.vysiontech.com/vysiontech-solutions/

Clients now have even greater access to support and services, including support request submissions and remote session initiation directly from VysionTech.com for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android support.

Vysion Technology Solutions, in business since 1996, is a leader in the growing IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) space. For more information and to learn more about all of our product and service offerings, visit us at www.vysiontech.com.

