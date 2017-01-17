 
News By Tag
* Solar Pv
* Solar Thermal
* Climate Innovation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Auroville
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

India's First Solar Photovoltaic-Thermal Hybrid System Installed in Auroville

 
AUROVILLE, India - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- A solar photovoltaic-thermal hybrid system has been installed at the rooftop of the Solar Kitchen in Auroville. This is the first installation of this technology in India, producing hot water and electricity from the same panels. The hybrid system is capable of producing four times more power per installed surface area compared with conventional solar PV panels. It has a capacity of 2kWp (electricity), 10 kWt (thermal) and has a 1000 litre water tank for hot water supply.

The hot water will be used at Pour Tous Distribution Centre, and the electricity is fed into the Solar Kitchen distribution system to offset the premise's electric energy consumption.

Auroville Consulting teamed up with Solarus, the Dutch manufacturer of the system, and Sunlit Future for this project. In an interview with Auroville Radio, Leen Zevenbergen, CEO of Solarus, shares what makes Auroville the perfect testing ground for innovative climate technology in India.

For more information, contact us at info@aurovilleconsulting.com

Access the interview with Solarus CEO Leen Zevenbergen at http://www.aurovilleradio.org/70-output-with-solarus-solar/#.WIWITLZ94_W

Contact
Martin Scherfler
info@aurovilleconsulting.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aurovilleconsulting.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar Pv, Solar Thermal, Climate Innovation
Industry:Energy
Location:Auroville - Tamil Nadu - India
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Auroville Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share