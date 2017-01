India's First Solar Photovoltaic-Thermal Hybrid System Installed in Auroville

Contact

-- A solar photovoltaic-thermal hybrid system has been installed at the rooftop of the Solar Kitchen in Auroville. This is the first installation of this technology in India, producing hot water and electricity from the same panels. The hybrid system is capable of producing four times more power per installed surface area compared with conventional solar PV panels. It has a capacity of 2kWp (electricity), 10 kWt (thermal) and has a 1000 litre water tank for hot water supply.The hot water will be used at Pour Tous Distribution Centre, and the electricity is fed into the Solar Kitchen distribution system to offset the premise's electric energy consumption.Auroville Consulting teamed up with Solarus, the Dutch manufacturer of the system, and Sunlit Future for this project. In an interview with Auroville Radio, Leen Zevenbergen, CEO of Solarus, shares what makes Auroville the perfect testing ground for innovative climate technology in India.For more information, contact us at info@aurovilleconsulting.com Access the interview with Solarus CEO Leen Zevenbergen at http://www.aurovilleradio.org/70-output-with-solarus-solar/#.WIWITLZ94_W