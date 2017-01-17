News By Tag
India's First Solar Photovoltaic-Thermal Hybrid System Installed in Auroville
The hot water will be used at Pour Tous Distribution Centre, and the electricity is fed into the Solar Kitchen distribution system to offset the premise's electric energy consumption.
Auroville Consulting teamed up with Solarus, the Dutch manufacturer of the system, and Sunlit Future for this project. In an interview with Auroville Radio, Leen Zevenbergen, CEO of Solarus, shares what makes Auroville the perfect testing ground for innovative climate technology in India.
For more information, contact us at info@aurovilleconsulting.com
Access the interview with Solarus CEO Leen Zevenbergen at http://www.aurovilleradio.org/
Martin Scherfler
info@aurovilleconsulting.com
