Free HIPAA Guide Released by HIPAA Training Experts - Anchor LLC

In Plain English!

When working with organizations we often get a blank stare after reading the regulatory text for this control. What it is trying to say is that you must evaluate how effectively you are meeting the HIPAA requirements.



Document how you are meeting each HIPAA control. Here is a template you can use. On a regular basis (annually is the industry standard) review each control to assess if anything has changed. If you note changes in how you are meeting or not meeting requirements, document that.



If your organization or technical systems undergo major changes, that may prompt you to conduct this exercise more often than annually.