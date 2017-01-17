News By Tag
South Street Players present Steel Magnolias
Written by Robert Harling and directed by Sandra McLaughlin, this show centers around ladies in a small parish in modern day Louisiana who have a standing appointment at Truvy Jones' beauty parlor. There they all engage in small town gossip and laughs. But when personal tragedy strikes, we see a deep strength. Through humor and heartbreak these "Steel Magnolias" make us laugh and cry as the realities of their lives unfold.
This play, through four scenes spanning three years, combines lighthearted comedy and quirky characters with a serious, heart-rending storyline.
Performances are at Wesley Hall, St Andrews Methodist Church, 4th & Mercer, Spring Lake, NJ.
Show dates: Fri & Sat Feb 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th at 8pm. Sun Feb 5th & 12th at 2pm.
Reservations:
Our talented cast includes: Gina Shuster as Truvy, Jesse Rarig as Annelle, Barbara Birmingham as Clairee, Mally Corrigan as Shelby, Lynne Cefalo as M'Lynn, and Annette Curran as Ouiser.
Visit our web site at http://www.southstreetplayers.org to sign up for our email list.
Contact
732-456-1155
***@southstreetplayers.org
