News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
It's All Smiles With Ebrushforeveryone's Subscription Box Launch
Dazzling Smiles All Round As Company Unveils Affordable Dental Care Box Plan
"First impressions count—and more importantly, dental health can affect general health. We wanted to make electric toothbrushes affordable. A good one can cost as much as $200, with replacement heads costing up to $8—that's simply too much," explained the CEO of the company. "We wanted to make dental care affordable for all—and improve the nation's smiles, one mouth at a time. We also wanted to make it effortlessly easy, which is why we are offering our product as a subscription box, delivered automatically."
eBrushForEveryOne's subscription box offers a high quality electric toothbrush for just $29, along with three replacement brushes and three dental floss packs. Subscribers only pay 99 cents every three months to enjoy automatic brush replacements.
Following the recommendations of dental professionals, subscribers can choose from a range of options.
About eBrushForEveryone
eBrushForEveryone provides high quality electric toothbrushes from just $29 with a subscription box which automatically comes every 3 months for just 99 cents, making dental care affordable, effortless and easy. For more information, please visit eBrushForEveryone's website (http://www.ebrushforeveryone.com/
Website: http://www.ebrushforeveryone.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Rickey Nguyen
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse