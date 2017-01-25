The Global Urban Development Project Presents

News By Tag
The Tiny House Company Building Tiny Homes for The Less Fortunate
Business Moguls Aaron Charles, Rashell Davis, Schamont Jones, and Douglas Werner the owner of The Tiny House Company is a fully operational, minority-owned specialty construction company run by by cooperative and like-minded humanitarians who are actively engaged in developing affordable, accessible and sustainable housing for those in need. The Company is certified as a B Corps for-profit business dedicated to social and environmental issues as of December, 2016.
The Company focuses on urban blight issues by building structures that may be relocated to non-conforming lots. By producing tiny homes and shipping cargo units, the Company addresses significant concerns in the local area including homelessness, affordable housing, disabled residents, veterans, unused land, senior care and several related issues while transforming the landscape and improving aesthetics for a better community.
For more information please visit: http://thetinyhousecoct.com
For interview requests email Cece Vance at Info@vancenycc.com
Cece Vance
***@vancenycc.com
