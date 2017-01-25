 
Industry News





The Global Urban Development Project Presents

The Tiny House Company Building Tiny Homes for The Less Fortunate
 
 
The Tiny House Company
The Tiny House Company
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- "The tiny house movement, which is gaining momentum nationwide, is an architectural and social movement that encourages simpler living in very small homes. Reasons for living in a tiny house include environmental concerns, financial considerations and the desire for more time, freedom and mobility.

Business Moguls  Aaron Charles, Rashell Davis, Schamont Jones, and Douglas Werner the owner of The Tiny House Company is a fully operational, minority-owned specialty construction company run by by cooperative and like-minded humanitarians who are actively engaged in developing affordable, accessible and sustainable housing for those in need. The Company is certified as a B Corps for-profit business dedicated to social and environmental issues as of December, 2016.

The Company focuses on urban blight issues by building structures that may be relocated to non-conforming lots. By producing tiny homes and shipping cargo units, the Company addresses significant concerns in the local area including homelessness, affordable housing, disabled residents, veterans, unused land, senior care and several related issues while transforming the landscape and improving aesthetics for a better community.


For more information please visit: http://thetinyhousecoct.com

For interview requests email Cece Vance at Info@vancenycc.com

