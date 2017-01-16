News By Tag
Latest Hollywood Trend of Health and Beauty Treatments Now Available in Midlands
Active Clinics is a leading Cryotherapy, Laser, Beauty and Health Clinic.
Cryotherapy is already popular among world famous sports personalities and Hollywood celebrities. The process uses extremely low temperatures to treat a wide range of symptoms like tissue damage, improve skin tone, reduce inflammation and signs of aging as well as boost cell rejuvenation. Active Clinics recently introduced the treatment in Birmingham, West Midlands to help all interested individuals experience the benefits of cryotherapy without having to travel far.
The clinic is located on one of
the prominent streets in Birmingham, making it easier for everyone to access Active Clinics and get their desired treatment.
Active Clinics was built by a team of three individuals with extensive background and experience in beauty, IT and retail management. The clinic was introduced as part of their goal of providing residents in The Midlands with a place where they can avail affordable and high quality treatments that would improve their looks and confidence.
The clinic's cryotherapy treatment is not a full body chamber. Active Clinics uses a localised cryotherapy machine called Cryo Penguin to conduct their treatments. The process involves freezing living tissue by spraying a refrigerant onto the skin. This is a great way to penetrate the epidermis and dermis, the underlying skin structure, to freeze the lesion fast. By freezing living tissue, the water in the cells expands and bursts open. This destroys the cells and viruses in them. Cryotherapy can be used for treating warts, verrucas and other skin problems as well as for treating sports injuries.
Active Clinics also offers CryoFacial, nitrogen facial, wrinkle reduction, semi-permanent makeup, laser hair removal, teeth whitening, nail and hair treatments, cellulite reduction, Dr. Schrammek skin peel treatments, bum lift, sports recovery, breast lift, MicroBlading, fat reduction, stretch marks reduction and injury recovery. They can also help athletes improve their sports performance. Active Clinics offers free consultation and has a team of experts who are always available to provide interested individuals with proper guidance and advice regarding their beauty concerns.
For more information, feel free to visit http://www.activeclinics.co.uk or follow them on http://www.Twitter.com/
