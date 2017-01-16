News By Tag
Opera Performer Rocks the Millennial Generation
This Feminine Virtuoso is a Game Changer Bringing Opera to an Entire New Level of Appreciation
She has a keen sense of her God-given talent and her personality an energy ignites a smile. She has chosen to take to the stage as a mentor, opera guide, educator, informer—she simply wants to remove the arrogance of opera and bring it home to younger generations to appreciate the simplicity of a story told with music no different than the storytelling one finds in country music or the addictive lyrics of Usher or even the rant of hip hop rap music—music tells a story—opera was its beginning.
"I evolved to appreciate opera and it consumed me—it led me to a place of expression and to share it on stage, the glimmer in someone's eyes from the audience, the emotion it evokes in their response as we perform, it gives me my purpose. And now, I would love to be that medium to the younger generations to appreciate this beautiful form of music", says Maariana.
"...A lovely performance as Melissa", wrote Allan Kozinn of the The New York Times. Wherever she appears, this American Mezzo-Soprano, Maariana garners compliments in each performance—
Maariana will launch her campaign to "Ignite Young America to Opera" with appearances on TV shows, online blogging, speaking engagements, workshops, seminars, and opening her heart to colleges and universities to share this new discovery of Opera in a technically driven world.
Maariana's music can be heard at http://www.MaarianaVikse.com
For interviews and engagements please contact Robert Charles, 800. 687.9203, rca@AcostaGlobal.us
