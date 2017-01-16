 
January 2017





Brand New Song Alert! Hot or Not

This local Los Angeles rapper gives a big shout to LA on his new song "L.A" featuring Slim Jones and YS Tha Ghost.
 
 
Lars Phontaine
Lars Phontaine
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Local LA rappers Lars Phontaine, YS Tha Ghost and Slim Jones come together to give the city a Shout Out on their new song "L.A". With the recent changes in the city we've been a little overdue for an anthem such as this since 2pac and Dr.Dre California Love. Introducing a new style and flavor to the West coast sound these three West coast newbies quite a lot in the underground  LA rap scene. With various titles together like "Solo Solo" "Parkin Lot Pimpin" and "The Kick Back" these three totally diverse artist bring their artistry together representing different parts of LA which reflects on the song. According to insiders, this song was recorded 1 year ago prior to its release date Jan 22, 2017. The plans for a music video for the song is in place, we've heard that the video will depecit a side of Los Angeles people haven't seen in a long time. You would think after growing up in LA all your life you've seen it all, well Lars and other insiders say that that isn't the case for 2017.

https://soundcloud.com/larsphontaine/la-1
https://twitter.com/Larsphontaine

