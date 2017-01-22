News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
British Halal Ecommerce Platform 'MyMuslimMall' is a finalist at this years, British Muslim Awards
Online Market Place, MyMuslimMall.com makes it as a finalist at this year's British Muslim Awards.
The black tie ceremony, will take place at the Athena Hotel in Leicester on Wednesday January 25.
The evening will be a celebration of success as well as reflecting upon the significant role of Britain's Muslims in society.
Connecting people around the world to buy & sell halal and Islamic lifestyle products
MyMuslimMall.com is an online marketplace setup in 2016 connecting people around the world to buy & sell halal and Islamic lifestyle products. The USP is that there is no other credible marketplace in the western world serving the growing Muslim market both in terms of business and consumers.
The business has developed the online platform to prove the concept of a halal and Islamic marketplace. There are over 200 sellers registered selling over 1000 products and more sellers are joining everyday.
The target market is global but initial focus is in the UK and Europe with expansion to Canada and the United States and other Muslim majority countries.
There are over 3m Muslims in the UK spending in excess of £20b and 19 million in Europe with the global halal market valued at £1.5tr. It enables charities to run a social enterprise arm and to allow their patrons to raise funds for charitable causes using the platform thus encouraging ethical and sustainable commerce. It looks to reduce Islamophobia by highlighting the contribution made to society and the economy by Muslims.
Furthermore, MyMuslimMall aspires to empower the community of Muslim entrepreneurs, bloggers, vloggers, marketers, producers, manufacturers, designers, developers and curators and also encourage young entrepreneurs to realise their potential and commercial value. The vision and motivation shown by MyMuslimMall is unprecedented and their ambitious efforts are creating waves in Muslim commerce.
The UK's very first marketplace dedicated to Halal and Islamic lifestyle products is now serving its Muslim community. Mymuslimmall.com was launched to enable individuals and business to buy and sell Halal and Islamic products online.
The aim of the website is not only to enable people to buy and sell; it is also to create a community. In addition to providing every seller with a dedicated web address, the website boasts social features that enable sellers to build a following on the site so potential customers can be updated with new products, offers and promotions. Users can leave feedback which is visible to all.
Faruk Roshid, one of the co-founders said "There was a void in the market for Islamic products. Whilst the demand for Islamic lifestyle products is on the rise and there are many individuals, boutiques and social sellers serving that demand, there is no dedicated platform connecting them with consumers. We wanted to fill that void and the result of our ambitions is MyMuslimMall.com."
The company has great aspirations to make it the go to place for Islamic and Halal products, but its founders accept, it's not going to be easy.
http://mymuslimmall.com
images: https://drive.google.com/
Contact
Anjub Ali
***@mymuslimmall.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 22, 2017