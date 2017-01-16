News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Best Balaclava Ski Masks announced by OutsidePursuits.com
OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Balaclava Ski Masks.
The Winners are:
Editors' Choice - Smartwool NTS Mid 250 Pattern Balaclava
Outside Pursuits rated this the Editor's Choice for one simple reason: warmth. The Smartwool Balaclava is made from Merino wool and is extremely comfortable that is also breathable so if you start to sweat the moisture will evaporate.
The flat-swen seams eliminate any chaffing or discomfort and if the weather warms up while skiing, if folds up small enough to fit an just about any pocket.
Top Pick - Fantastic Zone Balaclava
The CTR Howler is made from a thin polyester that is windproof while also providing wicking properties to allow moisture buildup from your breathe to evaporate.
The modualar design of the mask gives it versitility that few other balaclavas have. The upper half can be worn seperate from the bottom allowing you to cover everything but your eyes and every combination in between.
Best Buy - Chaos – CTR Howler Multi Tasker Pro Windproof Balaclava
The CTR Howler is a fully windproof with a hinged upper and lower design. The balaclava is well designed with a mesh patch around the mouth to prevent the buildup of moisture while not letting in cold air.
The elongated neck portion of the balaclava allows you to tuck the mask inside your coat to keep you fully insulated and warm. Surprisingly no other balaclavas feature this design and as a result we rated this balaclava a Best Buy and best mask for extreame cold weather.
Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Brandon FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
Contact
Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse