Steal Deal in Porsche Design Tower

--Owner is walking away from his unit and partial deposit, here is details:- His contract price was $4.5M ( in 2012 !!!)- The deposit was $1.3M- Amount left at signing: $3.2MThe unit has to be closed NOW.Its a two-story unit 3 bed / 4 .5 bath, on the 42 - floor, with interior space of 3,422 Sqft and total 4,250 SqftCall me at 305.310.9305 or email ykachko@onesothebysrealty.comImagine enjoying a breathtaking oceanfront view as a glass elevator whisks you – and your car – up to your luxury home at Porsche Design Tower. Developed by Gil Dezer and Porsche Design Group, this was among the world's first condominiums to allow residents to see their vehicles from the comfort of their living rooms. It sits on 2.2 acres in chic Sunny Isle Beach, with 132 units on 57 floors. They range in size from 3400 to 9500 square feet and come with two or four parking spaces. Most have private swimming pools on the terrace along with kitchens and sitting areas. A limited number of two-level duplexes with 20-foot ceilings are available.The Porsche Design Tower provides a level of opulence that's hard to surpass. Hurricane-resistant glass rise from floor to ceiling. The see-through floor plans offer panoramic views of both the Atlantic and the Intracoastal Waterway. Floors are patterned marble. Walls of tinted glass separate the living areas, bedrooms and baths. The Poggenpohl kitchens have a center island and breakfast area, with Snaidero cabinets that match the 42-inch built-in side-by-side refrigerator, plus stainless-steel rimless double sink and a sound-insulated dishwasher. In the bathrooms there's a Jacuzzi whirlpool tub and a glass-enclosed shower with Grohe fixtures.Unit's Floorplan:Call me at 305.310.9305 or email ykachko@onesothebysrealty.com