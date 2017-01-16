 
The Best Ski Poles announced by OutsidePursuits.com

OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated ski poles.
 
 
Black Diamond Traverse Ski Poles
Black Diamond Traverse Ski Poles
 
BRANDON, Fla. - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following ski poles after extensive testing in various conditions and terrain. The ski poles were rated on versatility, durabiliity and value.

The Winners are:

Editors' Choice - Black Diamond Razor Carbon Ski Poles

The Black Diamond Razor's were deemed Editor's Choice because of their combinaton of light weight and strength. They feature what is known as "flick-lock" mechanism that makes them ideal for backcountry touring.

The carbon fiber construction of the Razor's make them an ideal ratio of strength to weight and also have a rubber grip below the handle that aloows you to "choke up" on the poles when you are climbing up steep inclines.

Best for: Backcountry touring with varying terrain.

Top Pick - Rossignol Experience Ski Poles

Rossignol one of the better recognized names in skiing has created a value priced ski pole that are also quality made. Even though they are budget priced, they are made from aircraft grade aluminum for strength and lightweight.

These are the goto ski poles for ski rental shops for good reason: they are durable and inexpensive.

Best for: The occasional skier.

Best Buy - Winget Carbon Fiber Mountain Alpine Ski Poles

Winget is a name that most people have never heard of. However they have created with the Mountain Alpine ski poles what may be the most affordable carbon fiber ski poles on the market.

The shafts are 80% carbon fiber for an unbeatable combination of stregth and light weight. The tips of the poles can be swapped out alond with the baskets so you can use these poles in just about any ski conditions; from icy to deep powder. The integrated wrist straps and sticky grips just add to these value priced skis.

Best for: Performance on a budget.

Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-ski-poles-reviews/

Headquartered in Brandon FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.

Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com

Contact
Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
End
Source:Outside Pursuits
Email:***@outsidepursuits.com
