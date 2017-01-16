News By Tag
The MASH Card Vendors Speak Out
The UAlbany student-created, startup community with benefits app-The MASH Card- continues to expand their vendor community for the benefit of their student members and for the business owners in the network.
The benefits will only be heightened this semester as more vendors are added, more students, more unique events and the kickoff of the WELCOME BACK 10-day promotion so any student can enjoy the many discounts at participating vendors with their student ID only. For more information and a complete list of participating vendors, please visit: www.themashcard.com.
And now a few words from some of our vendors.
Michael Blasl, Multi-Unit Manager, Bellini's Counter states: "Over the past month, we have opened two new locations in the Albany area and with the help of The MASH Card team, we have been able to run several promotions to help bring more students to our establishment. The MASH team has been extremely helpful with promoting our locations with both in-store promos and on social media. We have a big in store "Welcome Back" promotion that they are helping set up. Thanks, MASH!!"
Amanda Martin, GM, Bountiful Bread, comments: "We are super excited to be part of The MASH Card program this year! And pumped about all of the fun giveaways to come!"
Jim Kennedy, Director of Operations, McDonald's, says: "We are looking forward to being a new member of The MASH Card Family in the Capital District. As a local, family owned business, it is a great opportunity to build strong community ties by giving the members additional value with a special discount and occasional giveaways."
Tom Wilkinson, GM, Albany's Denny's adds: "Having Denny's work with The MASH Card will give the students a great deal to eat at a great restaurant anytime day or night. My employees will get great use out of the Vendor Card with all the great deals available to them."
Hafiz, Owner of Trios Deli , explains: "Since joining as a vendor a year ago, I have seen many new faces who had never heard about my Deli. Furthermore, loyal clients who live around my store, visit three times as much since acquiring their personal MASH Card."
Tiran Koren, Co-Founder of The MASH Card, sums it up: "We at The MASH Card never stop striving to improve and grow for the benefit of our members, which is why our entire team, with the close guidance of In Focus Brands, worked day and night to implement exciting new ideas and add more, local new vendors. As part of our 1 year anniversary, we created the 'Welcome Back to School" 10-day promotion featuring a select group of vendors. During these 10 days, every student who presents a valid student ID will enjoy the amazing MASH Card discount and will be able to participate in many prize-winning competitions."
Jill Daye of In Focus Brands finishes Tiran's thoughts: "We expect all students to experience the MASH Difference during this free trial. They will all become MASH members after living the benefits."
If you want to get involved with The MASH Movement, please contact: Tiran at vendor@themashcard.com.
Up next for The MASH Card and In Focus Brands is the 10 day Spring Promotion to open the school semester and a TV casting on Feb 21st at Lucky Strike in the Crossgates Mall.
For more information on the casting, please email Jill at: JillD@infocusbrands.com.
The MASH Card (www.themashcard.com) THE COMMUNITY WITH BENEFITS PLATFORM has built a digital engagement platform that connects brick and mortar businesses to the college student community. The focus on making all happy with great discounts, an experiential community and prizes for students, more customers for businesses and many events for all are the passion points for this startup
IN FOCUS BRANDS (www.infocusbrands.com) focuses on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions-Ideas to Action; Action to Revenue. The international company is an execution firm that operates 3 businesses internally: the culture/change/
Diamond Point Co-Development Fund is a royalty-based fund started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies.
