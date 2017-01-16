News By Tag
Growing Up in the New World Order Hits (Virtual) Shelves
The genre-bending, boundary-pushing graphic novel is now available on Amazon.
Ultimately highlighting the fact that "what we see on the surface are but falsehoods meant to occupy space in our minds", Growing Up in the New World Order ponders the history and the future of controlling the masses.
Stylishly illustrated by Michael Lee, the book spans 82 pages and can be purchased on Amazon.com. Both softcover and Kindle editions are available to readers. More details to come.
About Saga Flight Entertainment:
Formed in 2012 by Tom Hoover, Saga Flight Entertainment (http://www.sagaflight.com/)
