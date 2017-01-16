Growing Up in the New World Order Hits (Virtual) Shelves

The genre-bending, boundary-pushing graphic novel is now available on Amazon.

-- Written by Tom Hoover—who previously pennedand—this incredibly innovative and unique, "lite" graphic novel (http://www.sagaflight.com/growing-up-in-the-new-world-order) follows the journey of a man named Chance as he attempts to fight back against the mechanisms of global mind manipulation.Ultimately highlighting the fact that "what we see on the surface are but falsehoods meant to occupy space in our minds",ponders the history and the future of controlling the masses.Stylishly illustrated by Michael Lee, the book spans 82 pages and can be purchased on Amazon.com. Both softcover and Kindle editions are available to readers. More details to come.Formed in 2012 by Tom Hoover, Saga Flight Entertainment (http://www.sagaflight.com/)fosters creativity across all mediums with an unyielding passion for original content and unique points of view. In the modest time frame since it was formed, Saga Flight has championed award-winning films, original soundtracks and bold animation projects, including "Surrender".