"Let the River Answer" at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts begins its Featured Artist series this year with new works by Eduardo Lapetina, Ariana Bara, and Michael Salemi.
Wood turner, Michael Salemi writes, "Normally, rivers contain the flow of water within their banks. But when water is too powerful to be contained, the river answers by changing. My work for this show displays the same tension. Some pieces are controlled shapings of wood to classic and expected forms, but others reflect the power of the wood itself—the work becomes what the wood would have it be."
Of his new work for the show, Eduardo Lapetina states, "My paintings are a way for me to enter the world, not an escape from it. A painting opens a door into a space in which a play may be staged-- where conflict, climax, and resolution all come together. In the process of creation, a painting becomes a battlefield for my struggles about what is, what is not, what ought to be, what I like, what I love, what I hate, frustrations, disenchantment, embarrassments. My art exposes to the world my most private thoughts and feelings, forming a spatial connection between what lives within me and what is alive in everyone else. I want my spaces to be painted without intention, without conscious technique, without anything that might interfere with the connections I seek to create. I do not want to keep a tradition. I am not looking for beauty, but the viewer might find it in my art. My paintings are not about any particular theme or motif, they are attempts to convey the immaterial through materiality. My aim is to project energy, visual vibrations, light, voices, excitement, and enthusiasm, and to capture them in a physical form that you can take home with you."
Let the River Answer can be seen at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts March 27th-April 23rd. There will be an opening reception on Friday, March 31st from 6-9pm.
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts (HGA) is owned and operated by 21 local artists and represents these established artists exhibiting contemporary fine art and fine craft. HGA's offerings include acrylic and oil paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, metals, encaustic, enamel, and wood. 121 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278. Phone: (919) 732-5001. The gallery is open 10am-6pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-9pm Friday and Saturday, and noon-4pm on Sunday. More information can be found on the HGA website: http://www.HillsboroughGallery.com
Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
***@hillsboroughgallery.com
