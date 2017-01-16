News By Tag
Access National Bank Helps Planate Management Group Growth
"It's clear that the Planate team is forward thinking and has a solid fiscal plan to take their organization to the next level," said Benjamin D. Lawler, Vice President, Commercial Lending of Access National Bank. "I consider it our job to explore creative ways to provide the right financing options and value Planate's selection of us to be a part of their growth. Now that we have a new banking center open in Alexandria, we hope to be of greater service to other Alexandria businesses in search of a business-minded bank with whom to partner."
"We thank Planate Management Group for placing their banking relationship with Access National. We look forward to acting as their trusted advisor who is invested in their long-term success," said Michael W. Clarke, Chief Executive Officer of Access National Bank.
About Planate Management Group
Planate Management Group provides unique facilities engineering and operations solutions in challenging regions and environments for our clients around the world. Our facilities, infrastructure, and base operations expertise covers Architectural and Engineering (A&E) Design, Program & Construction Management and Consulting & Technical Services. For more information, please visit http://www.planate.net/
Planate Management Group
