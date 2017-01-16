Birger Sandzen artworks, French cameo, Nippon, Loetz, Rookwood, more at Woody Auction, February 18th

The massive single-owner collection of Emerson and Freda Moore of Wichita, Kansas, consisting of ten artworks by the Swedish-born American painter Birger Sandzen (1871-1954), will be auctioned February 18th by Woody Auction in Douglass, Kansas.