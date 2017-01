CrowdBuild Ready to Launch in February

CrowdBuild ™ , a division of EDA Funding, is the subscription service that builds your community and guides you into a successful crowdfunding campaign with key metric creation, market automation, CRM and social media integration.

-- After 8 months in development, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, CrowdBuild ™ is readying for launch to startups, existing firms and non-profits looking to capitalize in the crowdfunding space.CrowdBuild ™ guides users through the process of market automation, social media and CRM (client relationship management) to build the needed community and metrics to launch a crowdfunding campaign. As a subscription service of EDA Funding, the product will be available in mid-February. Currently, In Focus Brands in collaboration with EC is training the sales and marketing teams to provide expert service and education to our markets.Nick Mathius of EDA Funding's CrowdBuild Division explains: "We are very excited to bring this powerful engagement tool to our clients. We have realized a solution that you can easily integrate into your workflow to get started and to continue your engagement long after the funding is closed."Up next for the CrowdBuild ™ Team, a final beta test through In Focus Brands and continuing sales training of the newly-hired staff plus the start of a speaking tour to universities, incubators, small business and entrepreneur community groups. For more information on the CrowdBuild ™ service, please contact Nick at: thecrowd@edafunding.com.# # # #EDA Funding (www.edafunding.com)is the newest venture between Autonomy Distributors and In Focus Brands from their successful build out and exit of an international distribution firm in 2016. The company has 2 divisions: the EDA Fund (a hybrid VC/PE fund that invests in existing firms that have attained sustainable revenue for a number of quarters and are searching for next level partners) and CrowdBuild ™ (a subscription service that builds your community and guides you into a successful crowdfunding campaign with metrics, CRM and social media integration)In Focus Brands ( www.infocusbrands.com ) launches products, experts, companies and services internationally. The focus is always on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions, making companies go-to-market faster and smarter. With over 128 diverse businesses launched across industries; their unique branded business model integrates key services to bring deployable expertise and resources to clients' present needs, and structures branded systems and teams for the sustainable future.EC is a 25 year old company focused on B2B sales and marketing, private label management in the financial service, channel distribution, public relations and crisis management world.