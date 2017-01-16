News By Tag
CrowdBuild Ready to Launch in February
CrowdBuild ™ , a division of EDA Funding, is the subscription service that builds your community and guides you into a successful crowdfunding campaign with key metric creation, market automation, CRM and social media integration.
CrowdBuild ™ guides users through the process of market automation, social media and CRM (client relationship management) to build the needed community and metrics to launch a crowdfunding campaign. As a subscription service of EDA Funding, the product will be available in mid-February. Currently, In Focus Brands in collaboration with EC is training the sales and marketing teams to provide expert service and education to our markets.
Nick Mathius of EDA Funding's CrowdBuild Division explains: "We are very excited to bring this powerful engagement tool to our clients. We have realized a solution that you can easily integrate into your workflow to get started and to continue your engagement long after the funding is closed."
Up next for the CrowdBuild ™ Team, a final beta test through In Focus Brands and continuing sales training of the newly-hired staff plus the start of a speaking tour to universities, incubators, small business and entrepreneur community groups. For more information on the CrowdBuild ™ service, please contact Nick at: thecrowd@edafunding.com.
EDA Funding (www.edafunding.com)
In Focus Brands (www.infocusbrands.com) launches products, experts, companies and services internationally. The focus is always on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions, making companies go-to-market faster and smarter. With over 128 diverse businesses launched across industries; their unique branded business model integrates key services to bring deployable expertise and resources to clients' present needs, and structures branded systems and teams for the sustainable future.
EC is a 25 year old company focused on B2B sales and marketing, private label management in the financial service, channel distribution, public relations and crisis management world.
