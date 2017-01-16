 
News By Tag
* Crowdfunding
* Eda Funding
* Crowdbuild
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Saratoga Springs
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
22212019181716


CrowdBuild Ready to Launch in February

CrowdBuild ™ , a division of EDA Funding, is the subscription service that builds your community and guides you into a successful crowdfunding campaign with key metric creation, market automation, CRM and social media integration.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Crowdfunding
Eda Funding
Crowdbuild

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Saratoga Springs - New York - US

Subject:
Products

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- After 8 months in development, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, CrowdBuild ™ is readying for launch to startups, existing firms and non-profits looking to capitalize in the crowdfunding space.

CrowdBuild ™  guides users through the process of market automation, social media and CRM (client relationship management) to build the needed community and metrics to launch a crowdfunding campaign. As a subscription service of EDA Funding, the product will be available in mid-February. Currently, In Focus Brands in collaboration with EC is training the sales and marketing teams to provide expert service and education to our markets.

Nick Mathius of EDA Funding's CrowdBuild Division explains: "We are very excited to bring this powerful engagement tool to our clients. We have realized a solution that you can easily integrate into your workflow to get started and to continue your engagement long after the funding is closed."

Up next for the CrowdBuild ™ Team, a final beta test through In Focus Brands and continuing sales training of the newly-hired staff plus the start of a speaking tour to universities, incubators, small business and entrepreneur community groups.  For more information on the CrowdBuild ™ service, please contact Nick at: thecrowd@edafunding.com.

         # # # #

EDA Funding (www.edafunding.com) is the newest venture between Autonomy Distributors and In Focus Brands from their successful build out and exit of an international distribution firm in 2016. The company has 2 divisions: the EDA Fund (a hybrid VC/PE fund that invests in existing firms that have attained sustainable revenue for a number of quarters and are searching for next level partners) and CrowdBuild ™ (a subscription service that builds your community and guides you into a successful crowdfunding campaign with metrics, CRM and social media integration).

In Focus Brands (www.infocusbrands.com) launches products, experts, companies and services internationally. The focus is always on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions, making companies go-to-market faster and smarter. With over 128 diverse businesses launched across industries; their unique branded business model integrates key services to bring deployable expertise and resources to clients' present needs, and structures branded systems and teams for the sustainable future.

EC is a 25 year old company focused on B2B sales and marketing, private label management in the financial service, channel distribution, public relations and crisis management world.

Contact
Nick Mathius
***@edafunding.com
End
Source:EDA Funding
Email:***@edafunding.com Email Verified
Tags:Crowdfunding, Eda Funding, Crowdbuild
Industry:Finance
Location:Saratoga Springs - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
In Focus Brands PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share