News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
KeyTech revolutionizes the security with a centralized system
The new smart solution is compatible with all hardware and security peripheral devices
The state-of-the-
Commenting on SMS, Security Management Solutions [Firas Sinno, Founder and CEO of Keytech] a Jordanian national, said: "One of the key issues the security industry has consistently failed to address is one of the most obvious ones, entry points. Poor door security due to various reasons, such as primitive screening methods and lack of established protocol, is considered one of the biggest threats to safeguarding institutions and facilities.
"SMS is revolutionizing the process in which installations are secured, due to its ability to integrate various types of hardware and security devices. The smart system allows enterprises to monitor and control a site's entry and exit points through a central location, which eliminates the need for deploying different systems from different vendors, thus significantly cutting cost."
For more information logon to
http://keytechsecuritysolutions.com/
Media Contact
janet@brandshare-
sms@keytechsecuritysolutions.com
+971558694287
***@creativeicorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse