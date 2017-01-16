 
News By Tag
* Security Systems
* Keytech
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* DIC
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
22212019181716

KeyTech revolutionizes the security with a centralized system

The new smart solution is compatible with all hardware and security peripheral devices
 
 
firas
firas
DIC, UAE - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- KeyTech Security Solutions,  specialized in security administration systems, released the world's first and the most advance Security Management Solutions (SMS).

The state-of-the-art solution enables amalgamation of various advanced security peripheral devices including biometric scanners, card readers, digital signature pads and ID card readers, SMS, which eradicates inaccuracies by intelligent algorithms, can be fully optimized to meet the various requirements of different types of facilities, such as industrial sites, hospitals, military installations and educational institutions, as well as commercial and residential buildings.

Commenting on SMS,  Security Management Solutions [Firas Sinno, Founder and CEO of Keytech] a Jordanian national, said: "One of the key issues the security industry has consistently failed to address is one of the most obvious ones, entry points. Poor door security due to various reasons, such as primitive screening methods and lack of established protocol, is considered one of the biggest threats to safeguarding institutions and facilities.

"SMS is revolutionizing the process in which installations are secured, due to its ability to integrate various types of hardware and security devices. The smart system allows enterprises to monitor and control a site's entry and exit points through a central location, which eliminates the need for deploying different systems from different vendors, thus significantly cutting cost."

For more information logon to

http://keytechsecuritysolutions.com/

Media Contact
janet@brandshare-me.com
sms@keytechsecuritysolutions.com
+971558694287
***@creativeicorp.com
End
Source:KeyTech Security Solutions
Email:***@creativeicorp.com Email Verified
Tags:Security Systems, Keytech
Industry:Security
Location:DIC - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share