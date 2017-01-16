 
News By Tag
* Advertising Marketing Promos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pompano Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
22212019181716

B2BVoice Talent at futureathand.com/voices

 
 
Your media source.
Your media source.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- B2B Voice performs voice over promotional advertising for businesses and organizations. B2B Voice also provides voice over services for commercial, promo, and narration for TV, radio, internet and various media.

George specializes in voice over for product explanation videos, eLearning tutorials, industrials, and assorted web videos and app services. He has a dynamic and versatile voice capable of drawing in your listeners and driving your message home. He exhibits a great deal of enthusiasm, energy, and stamina, making him a strong candidate for any project.

For more details, visit our website or contact us directly with any questions regarding voice over's for your company or organization. Please include a sample script for review and the audience you are reaching out to. Let us be your go-to voice over source.

______________________________________________________________________________
_____________________________________________________________________

http://futureathand.com/voices/

Media Contact
George Delil
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Advertising Marketing Promos
Industry:Services
Location:Pompano Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share