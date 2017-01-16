 
Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
22212019181716

Elsie's Audiobook Digest launches new blog!

Elsie's Audiobook Digest has launched a review blog to help promote authors, narrators, and publishers.
 
CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The revolution in audio technology has allowed narrators to create and edit quality content in home studios and has led to an explosion of growth in the audiobook industry. It's a double-edged sword, the lower cost has allowed independent authors a chance to have high-quality audiobooks produced and marketed, that, until recently was financially prohibitive. But, now there are a plethora of audiobooks released on a daily basis and it's easy for authors and narrators to get lost in the deluge.

Lynda Guydon, owner of Elsie's Audiobook Digest explains, "it's become critical for authors and narrators to have their audiobooks reviewed and rated by listeners through sites like Audible and Amazon. Increased ratings and reviews mean increased visibility and that's crucial to the success of audiobook sales."

That's why Lynda launched her website to help both published and independent authors get the word out about their audiobooks and to help promote narrators who have a much smaller reach than established authors. Visit (https://audioaudits.com)

Lynda Guydon
***@audioaudits.com
Email:***@audioaudits.com Email Verified
Books, Authors, Narrators
Books
Chatsworth - California - United States
Websites
