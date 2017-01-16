News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Elsie's Audiobook Digest launches new blog!
Elsie's Audiobook Digest has launched a review blog to help promote authors, narrators, and publishers.
Lynda Guydon, owner of Elsie's Audiobook Digest explains, "it's become critical for authors and narrators to have their audiobooks reviewed and rated by listeners through sites like Audible and Amazon. Increased ratings and reviews mean increased visibility and that's crucial to the success of audiobook sales."
That's why Lynda launched her website to help both published and independent authors get the word out about their audiobooks and to help promote narrators who have a much smaller reach than established authors. Visit (https://audioaudits.com)
Contact
Lynda Guydon
***@audioaudits.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse