Allies Fear America's President Can Not Be Trusted
Controversial novel reveals America's existence is at stake. A U.S. President's affinity for Russia's leader compels a fugitive CIA agent to reveal the active plan to "bury" America.
THE DRAMMEN CODE, an explosive new novel just released on Inaugural Day, could be more fact than fiction. "The President Could Not Be Trusted With The Security of The Nation."
For nearly twenty years, almost a decade after the collapse of the Soviet Union, we knew 'The Plan' embodied in 'The Drammen Code' was coming, and did nothing to stop it.
Nearly a year into the administration of President, David Brandon—the brash, controversial business-tycoon—
Many whom Brandon installed to head these agencies, have themselves come face to face with the limits of their ability to dictate to the career professionals who ultimately control the flow of information.
Brandon's past comments and actions, complimentary of and welcomed by and supported by the current Russian leader, never set well within our intelligence community or those of U.S. allies. Foreign Intelligence agencies such as MI6, Mossad, BND, DGSE, and even ISI were forced to rethink established data-sharing protocols, regarding the U.S. government.
One man, fugitive CIA agent Sean Ryan, must decide whether to come in from the cold, reveal a deadly secret and sacrifice himself or witness America's demise.
Released on: Inaugural Day, 1.20.17
