 
News By Tag
* Donald Trump
* Women's March
* Politics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pasadena
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
22212019181716

Allies Fear America's President Can Not Be Trusted

Controversial novel reveals America's existence is at stake. A U.S. President's affinity for Russia's leader compels a fugitive CIA agent to reveal the active plan to "bury" America.
 
 
The Drammen Code
The Drammen Code
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Donald Trump
* Women's March
* Politics

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Pasadena - California - US

Subject:
* Products

PASADENA, Calif. - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Final Warning: By the time you read this, it may already be too late.

THE DRAMMEN CODE, an explosive new novel just released on Inaugural Day, could be more fact than fiction. "The President Could Not Be Trusted With The Security of The Nation."

For nearly twenty years, almost a decade after the collapse of the Soviet Union, we knew 'The Plan' embodied in 'The Drammen Code' was coming, and did nothing to stop it.

Nearly a year into the administration of President, David Brandon—the brash, controversial business-tycoon—there are those within the hierarchy of our key national security agencies who feel compelled to withhold super-sensitive intelligence details from the world's most powerful man.

Many whom Brandon installed to head these agencies, have themselves come face to face with the limits of their ability to dictate to the career professionals who ultimately control the flow of information.

Brandon's past comments and actions, complimentary of and welcomed by and supported by the current Russian leader, never set well within our intelligence community or those of U.S. allies. Foreign Intelligence agencies such as MI6, Mossad, BND, DGSE, and even ISI were forced to rethink established data-sharing protocols, regarding the U.S. government.

One man, fugitive CIA agent Sean Ryan, must decide whether to come in from the cold, reveal a deadly secret and sacrifice himself or witness America's demise.

Note:
Released on: Inaugural Day, 1.20.17
$0.99 for next 3 Days Only, Then $2.99, Then 3.99

http://amzn.to/2fmhXVl

The Hardcover will be released 2.20.17
Author web site: https://GeneCartwright.com

Thanks.

Contact
Jane Austen Dickey
***@ifogo.com
End
Source:ifogo.com
Email:***@ifogo.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share