Zayed University inks an MoU with TCA Abu Dhabi

The MoU came to cement stronger ties between both parties and achieve Emiratisation and the Smart Government initiative

Contact

Sara Hassan

Media Relations Specialist

***@zu.ac.ae Sara HassanMedia Relations Specialist

End

-- Zayed University officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), the governmental authority responsible for the preservation, protection and promotion of the emirate's cultural heritage, tourism and culture at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi campus.The MoU was signed by Professor Reyadh AlMehaideb, Vice President of Zayed University, and HE Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), in the presence of a number of senior officials from both sides.The MoU came to serve as a framework to facilitate joint collaboration and cooperation between the two parties with an aim to create mutual opportunities of partnership and exchange of expertise and benefits.Zayed University and TCA Abu Dhabi both agreed to consolidate efforts and cooperate towards achieving Emiratisation and the Smart Government initiative.Speaking on the occasion, Professor Reyadh AlMehaideb, said: "We are very pleased to collaborate and partner with TCA Abu Dhabi. This partnership will cement stronger ties between the two parties and allow exchanging knowledge, training programs, internships, expertise and benefits particularly in relation to the Smart Government initiative, which was launched in 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and aimed at making all services available through smart platforms.""The MoU will further strengthen the skills of Zayed University students through assisting them in the preparation of a working plan to develop a mobile application, as part of their graduation projects. The various training programmes, seminars, internships, and research activities will also help promote a culture of innovation among talented nationals as well as provide hands-on experience on how the industry operates in real settings." AlMehaideb added.From his side, HE Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of TCA Abu Dhabi, said: "This agreement is conducive to Abu Dhabi's role as a facilitator in skills development and builds on a long history of collaboration with Zayed University in the fields of practical work experience through internships for university students.""The partnership will allow us to enhance and improve the skill set of Emirati nationals for the purpose of increasing their participation in the tourism sector work force. A growing number of Emiratis are now entering the tourism industry on a number of levels, and beyond providing access to hands-on practical work experience, increased cooperation in the fields of research and development with our information technology expertise will empower the University's students to be at the forefront of technological advances in the sector." he added.