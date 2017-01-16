News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Digital Shadows Strengthens its Team of Advisors with Security Industry Veterans
Leading cybersecurity luminaries join Digital Shadows advisors as the business heads
'We are excited to welcome such respected Security figures to help Digital Shadows as it enters the next phase of its expansion and growth,' said Alastair Paterson, CEO and co-Founder of Digital Shadows. 'The first five years of our company have set the groundwork in place for us to build upon so we can continue to improve what we do securing our customers around the world, and with this strengthened advisory panel, we can face the future with even more confidence.'
Art Coviello was former Executive Chairman of RSA, The Security Division of EMC. During Mr. Coviello's two-decade career at RSA, the company evolved to become a leader in information security, including security analytics, identity, and Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC). Mr. Coviello was a driving force in RSA's rapid growth during his tenure, increasing revenue from $25 million in 1995 to revenues of more than $1 billion in 2014.
Since retiring from RSA, Mr. Coviello works with companies, industries, and governments to continue informing and shaping the evolution of security strategy to meet the challenges facing organizations today and tomorrow. Mr. Coviello's decades of expertise and influence have made him a recognized leader in the industry and he plays key roles in national and international cyber-security initiatives and is a regular speaker at conferences and forums around the world.
Tim Belcher has been a Director of White Ops, Inc. since January 2015. He serves as Member of Advisory Board at Invincea, Inc. and Security Growth Partners. Mr. Tim Belcher served as the Chief Technology Officer at NetWitness Corp. since April 30, 2007. He is also the co-founder of NetWitness.
Jim Bandanza brings over 20 years of enterprise security and software experience to the Digital Shadows Advisory Board as CRO/Chief Operating Officer at CounterTack.
Dr. Srinivas Mantripragadais responsible for the overall product direction, technology and architecture at RedShift Networks. Dr Srinivas has 16 plus years of experience in building and delivering cutting edge solutions in Systems, Networking, Security, Communications and Infrastructure companies.
Ian Cook joins Digital Shadows in an advisory role helping the business focus its efforts better towards incident responders and analysts. Mr Cook is CEO and Founder of Corbels Security Services and has 35 years of experience in advising businesses in their strategic decisions including Saudi American Bank, Citigroup, Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Team Cymru, and numerous technology start-ups.
He is also mentor at Cyber London (CyLon): Europe's first cyber security accelerator;
In addition Digital Shadows has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Daniel Moskowitz as Chief Financial Officer based in the San Francisco headquarters. Formerly CFO of AtHoc which he helped grow from $10-$40m+ in ARR, before steering its successful acquisition by Blackberry. Mr Moskowitz been through several other successful startup exits and cut his teeth at global firms including Intel, BMC and Intuit.
Digital Shadows provides organizations with cyber situational awareness, a complete view of an organization's digital footprint and the profile of their attackers. Digital Shadows SearchLight™
Digital Shadows closed 2016 with more than 880 percent revenue growth over 2015, and experienced significant customer expansion in both the United States and Europe, across verticals such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail and technology. The company grew rapidly hitting 100 employees in the second half of 2016 and a new office in Dallas to add to the sites in San Francisco and London.
For more information, visit http://www.digitalshadows.com
Contact
Conrad Offices, 19th Floor
Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
***@oakconsulting.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse