Jason Boreyko, CEO & Cofounder of SevenPoint2
SevenPoint2 recently announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Tempe, Arizona.
Additionally, the increased space enables the Company to bring their warehousing and shipping in-house now, for faster, more cost-effective delivery of their products.
"We were fortunate to find such a great space. This is a great location for our team. We feel confident that this move will enhance the efficiency of our operation, enabling us to continue to grow and evolve while allowing us to offer extraordinary products and superior service along the way", said Jason Boreyko, CEO, and Co-Founder of SevenPoint2.
In addition to the Tempe Headquarters, SevenPoint2 has an international presence with additional offices in Korea, Philippines, and Australia.
