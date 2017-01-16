 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
22212019181716

Jason Boreyko, CEO & Cofounder of SevenPoint2

SevenPoint2 recently announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Tempe, Arizona.
 
Seven Point 2 Headquarters
Seven Point 2 Headquarters
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- For SevenPoint2, a premier network marketing company featuring nutritional products with alkalizing effects, the move will unite their Home Office Team to provide greater efficiency in how they serve their Associates, allowing for an expanded Customer Service Department to handle the Company's rapid growth as told by the Company's CEO Jason Boreyko.

 Additionally, the increased space enables the Company to bring their warehousing and shipping in-house now, for faster, more cost-effective delivery of their products.

"We were fortunate to find such a great space.  This is a great location for our team. We feel confident that this move will enhance the efficiency of our operation, enabling us to continue to grow and evolve while allowing us to offer extraordinary products and superior service along the way", said Jason Boreyko, CEO, and Co-Founder of SevenPoint2.

In addition to the Tempe Headquarters, SevenPoint2 has an international presence with additional offices in Korea, Philippines, and  Australia.

For more information about SevenPoint2, please visit www.sevenpoint2.com.

End
Source:
Email:***@socialcmo.com Email Verified
Tags:Jason Boreyko, Seven Point 2, Sevenpoint2
Industry:Business, Fitness, Home business
Location:Newport Beach - California - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Social CMO News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share