Winter Special! Cozy up at The Clement Palo Alto Third Night Free on Weekends Only

The Clement Palo Alto, which opened in March 2016, warms up this Winter with its new "Cozy Up at the Clement Palo Alto" Package. Stay two nights and get a third night free!
 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Clement Palo Alto, which opened in March 2016, warms up this Winter with its new "Cozy Up at the Clement Palo Alto" Package. Stay two nights and get a third night free!

The luxury all-inclusive hotel that boasts 23 spacious and richly appointed one-bedroom suites, starts your weekend off in style this Winter. Guests can upgrade their stay with an extra day to enjoy the wonderful shopping, spas and dining in Palo Alto! Spend the day out and about and cozy up fireside at The Clement Hotel at night in your room's naturally luxurious fireplace seating area.

o   Complimentary third night with two consecutive paid nights (limit 1)

o   Stay must include a Friday and Saturday". The 3rd night free would be Thursday or Sunday

o   Offer valid for stays prior to 5/31/17

Please call one of our staff member at (650) 322-7111 to book this special package or email reservations@theclementpaloalto.com.

About The Clement Palo Alto

The Clement Palo Alto opened its doors March 2016 and is one of the most innovative, personalized and unique luxury hotels in the country.

With 23 spacious and richly appointed one-bedroom suites, The Clement Palo Alto sets a new standard for personalized luxury accommodations in a contemporary residential-style atmosphere.

While unparalleled service is key to any great luxury hotel, The Clement Palo Alto takes its impeccable service to another level with an all-inclusive concept, including personalized concierge services, breakfast, lunch and dinner in an on-premise location of the guest's choice. All wine, beer and cocktails, in-room mini-refrigerator (stocked with the guest's favorites), and fully-stocked Guest Pantry available around the clock, are just a few of the amenities included in this all-inclusive experience.

In fact, The Clement Palo Alto is more than all-inclusive, it is all-exclusive, catering exclusively to the guest's personal tastes and desires.

The Clement Palo Alto is ideally located across from Stanford University and next to downtown Palo Alto, with its award-winning restaurants, world-class shopping and upscale spas. It is just 45 minutes south of San Francisco and only 30 minutes north of San Jose, not only making it convenient, but easily accessible to the world-famous sights and myriad activities of both cities.

Overall, The Clement Palo Alto offers a unique, one-of-a-kind 6-star experience in the heart of Silicon Valley with unparalleled personal service, all-inclusive luxury and privacy in a warm, inviting and luxurious residential environment.

Contact:

Marci Bracco Cain

Chatterbox PR

Salinas, CA 93901

(831) 747-7455

http://www.theclementpaloalto.com

Source:Chatterbox PR
Email:***@straightlinepr.com
Posted By:***@straightlinepr.com Email Verified
