MPT ( Sweden ) AB has appointed Arcraft Plasma Equipments ( I ) Pvt Ltd as its agent in India

MUMBAI, India - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- MPT ( Sweden ) AB has appointed Arcraft Plasma Equipments ( I ) Pvt Ltd as its exclusive authorized agent for the sale of its products in India. The company based in Ekshärad, Sweden is one of the leading powder producers selling its products in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Arcraft Plasma Equipment ( I ) Pvt Ltd is a company based in Mumbai ( India ) who design and manufacture highly specialized equipment used in the welding automation and Hardfacing Industry.

MPT delivers the following high-quality products for the welding and hard facing industries.

XHC Ferrochrome

HC Ferrochrome

MC Ferrochrome

LC Ferrochrome

Ferromolybdenum

Ferrovanadium

Chromium metal

Nitrided Ferrochrome

Manganese metal

This agreement has been signed by MPT ( Sweden ) CEO Mr. Daniel Styrenius and  APE ( I ) Pvt Ltd Directors Mr. James Rodrigues and Mr. Prasad Marudkar.

The Agreement was negotiated during MPT ( Sweden ) AB CEO Mr. Daniel Styrenius visit to India.

The hard facing industry in India is poised for tremendous growth in the near future. Therefore it is the right time For MPT ( Sweden ) AB to establish its presence in India.

APE ( I ) Pvt Ltd has been in the welding and hard facing Industry for more then 20 years now and is well known in the Industry.

APE ( I ) Pvt Ltd will leverage the personal rapport developed with key persons from the industry over the years to promote MPT in the Indian market.

MPT ( Sweden ) Ab sources its raw material from the finest mines and then processes to its final product in its world class manufacturing facilities. MPT ( Sweden ) AB maintains sufficient stocks to ensure timely delivery to the satisfaction of its customers.

The Indian hard facing Industry will benefit from the high-quality powder and the presence of local company APE ( I ) Pvt Ltd will ensure smooth and trouble free commercial dealings.

For more details please contact

Mr. James Rodrigues
or
Mr. Prasad Marudkar

Email: arcraftplasma@gmail.com

Website: http://www.arcraftplasma.com

Contact
James Rodrigues
***@arcraftplasma.com
