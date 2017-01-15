News By Tag
MPT ( Sweden ) AB has appointed Arcraft Plasma Equipments ( I ) Pvt Ltd as its agent in India
Arcraft Plasma Equipment ( I ) Pvt Ltd is a company based in Mumbai ( India ) who design and manufacture highly specialized equipment used in the welding automation and Hardfacing Industry.
MPT delivers the following high-quality products for the welding and hard facing industries.
XHC Ferrochrome
HC Ferrochrome
MC Ferrochrome
LC Ferrochrome
Ferromolybdenum
Ferrovanadium
Chromium metal
Nitrided Ferrochrome
Manganese metal
This agreement has been signed by MPT ( Sweden ) CEO Mr. Daniel Styrenius and APE ( I ) Pvt Ltd Directors Mr. James Rodrigues and Mr. Prasad Marudkar.
The Agreement was negotiated during MPT ( Sweden ) AB CEO Mr. Daniel Styrenius visit to India.
The hard facing industry in India is poised for tremendous growth in the near future. Therefore it is the right time For MPT ( Sweden ) AB to establish its presence in India.
APE ( I ) Pvt Ltd has been in the welding and hard facing Industry for more then 20 years now and is well known in the Industry.
APE ( I ) Pvt Ltd will leverage the personal rapport developed with key persons from the industry over the years to promote MPT in the Indian market.
MPT ( Sweden ) Ab sources its raw material from the finest mines and then processes to its final product in its world class manufacturing facilities. MPT ( Sweden ) AB maintains sufficient stocks to ensure timely delivery to the satisfaction of its customers.
The Indian hard facing Industry will benefit from the high-quality powder and the presence of local company APE ( I ) Pvt Ltd will ensure smooth and trouble free commercial dealings.
For more details please contact
Mr. James Rodrigues
or
Mr. Prasad Marudkar
Email: arcraftplasma@
Website: http://www.arcraftplasma.com
Contact
James Rodrigues
***@arcraftplasma.com
