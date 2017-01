The Neurosculpting Institute Publishes Its First Book For Children Focused On Neuroliteracy And Ove

NSI_ banner_ new_ gray_ matters_ NSI_ reflection

-- Born out of a life-long search for answers and practical approaches to dealing with personal transformation, The Neurosculpting®Institute (NSI) has announced the publication of its first children's book, The Monster Under Your Bed is Just a Story in Your Head: Conquering Fear through Neuro-literary (Neurosculpting®Institute Publishing, Jan 2017)."I am thrilled that the tools and brain information we've used to help so many children deal with stress and fear over the last 10 years are finally available, through fun narrative, in the most cutting-edge children's book on neuro-literacy!"says Lisa Wimberger, author and founder of NSI.The Monster Under Your Bed is Just a Story in Your Head is Wimberger's third book, and the first to be published by The Neurosculpting®Institute. Intended for elementary school aged children, The Monster Under Your Bed is Just a Story in Your Head is appropriate for all age levels and includes a parents' guide to developing a practice and maintaining a lifestyle that supports their children's emotional regulation."We're very excited to add this title to our offerings," says Megan Winkler, NSI Editorial Coordinator. "It's easy-to-read and a fun way to teach kids that they're in control of their emotions. I wish I'd had it when my daughter was younger! It would have saved me many 'monster' inspections before bed."An exciting addition to NSI's Youth Program, The Monster Under Your Bed is Just a Story in Your Head available on Amazon and through NSI.The Neurosculpting®Institute (NSI) is where gray matters. Located in Denver, Colorado, NSI uses a trademarked 5-step process that strategically helps individuals release the grip of old patterns and entrain their brain to create new and more supportive patterns, habits, and behaviors. Initiatives include the Youth Program, Corporate Neurosculpting®, and a variety of immersions, retreats, and classes offered nation wide and to audiences across the globe.###For more information about The Neurosculpting®Institute, The Monster Under Your Bed is Just a Story in Your Head, or Lisa Wimberger, please contact Megan Rundle at 303.434.3307 or megan@neurosculptinginstitute.com. Visit http://www.neurosculptinginstitute.com