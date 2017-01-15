News By Tag
The Neurosculpting Institute Publishes Its First Book For Children Focused On Neuroliteracy And Ove
"I am thrilled that the tools and brain information we've used to help so many children deal with stress and fear over the last 10 years are finally available, through fun narrative, in the most cutting-edge children's book on neuro-literacy!"
The Monster Under Your Bed is Just a Story in Your Head is Wimberger's third book, and the first to be published by The Neurosculpting®
"We're very excited to add this title to our offerings," says Megan Winkler, NSI Editorial Coordinator. "It's easy-to-read and a fun way to teach kids that they're in control of their emotions. I wish I'd had it when my daughter was younger! It would have saved me many 'monster' inspections before bed."
An exciting addition to NSI's Youth Program, The Monster Under Your Bed is Just a Story in Your Head available on Amazon and through NSI.
