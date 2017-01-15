News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Loiacono Literary Agency takes on Ed Protzel's The Antiquities Dealer
When Miriam Solomon, the love of David Greenberg's life, phones him at his antiquities gallery in St. Louis, the black hole at the center of his heart shudders. Twenty years earlier, Miriam had inexplicably run off to Israel with his best friend, Solly, a brilliant but nerdy young scientist. Now she tells David that Solly has committed suicide and she needs his aid on a secret research project Solly left unfinished: to acquire the one remaining nail from the crucifixion of Jesus. Is she telling the truth? And why does that nail have such significance?
Everyone has their own agenda…each with its own mortal consequences.
Ed Protzel is the author of The Lies That Bind (2015), Honor Among Outcasts (2017), and Something in Madness (2018) published by TouchPoint Press. He has written five original screenplays for feature film and worked developing film scripts/projects for 20th Century Fox. He has a Master's in English Literature/Creative Writing from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a B.A. in English, with a minor in history, from the University of Hawaii. His CV is available upon request. Represented by Jeanie Loiacono, Loiacono Literary Agency (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/
Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse