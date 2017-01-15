 
Industry News





25 Places to Visit in Bergen County: Mybergen.com Releases 2017 List of Best Bets

Leading Northern New Jersey website releases semi-annual recommendations for places to go and things to do in the Bergen County area.
 
 
Find Bergen County places to go and things to do on mybergen.com
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Mybergen.com, the go-to website for places to go and things to do in the North Jersey area, has released its first list of Great Places to Visit in Bergen County for 2017. The popular North Jersey website typically features three lists annually, with updated lists released in January, May and September.

This year's Great Places to Visit in Bergen County January list features a wide variety of well-known local landmarks and lesser known spots. You'll find recreation, entertainment and cultural activities in Bergen County, with events and options happening virtually every day of 2017.

Mybergen.com has gathered 25 great options, many of which are kid-friendly, and all of which are located right in Bergen County. This year's list includes local Bergen County museums, community theater, mini-golf, concert halls, nature centers, art galleries, county parks, skiing, horseback riding, ice skating and much more.

Click the following link to view the mybergen.com list of 25 Great Places to Visit in Bergen County in 2017: http://mybergen.com/25-places-to-visit-in-bergen-county-n...

Mybergen.com offers thousands of pages of Bergen County focused lifestyle news and information. Content is updated daily. The website also features a monthly events calendar with hundreds of new North Jersey area events added monthly.

Source:mybergen.com
