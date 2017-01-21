News By Tag
Repeat: Trump's Impact on Small, Minority and Women-owned Businesses
By popular demand, on January 31, 2017, we will repeat our well received webinar. .
The reviews from our initial webinar were good: "Five stars: I would rate the Webinar as excellent. I was very impressed with the insights provided through the presentation..thank you for an enlightening hour." Edward D.
I have been a practicing economist since graduating from the Department of Economics at the University of Chicago. I put this knowledge to work by creating an unusually accurate forecasting methodology, one that, as noted below, correctly predicted Trump's win. Most recently I also correctly predicted the fall in unemployment from 4.9% to 4.6% (Of course, I said it would fall to 4.7% and I was one month early, but still, I predicted both the direction and size of the decline.)
Now, I am using that same successful forecasting technique to analyse what may happen to minority (specifically Black-owned)
Markets did not anticipate, and price in, expected policy changes from this election, since most economic models gave a Trump victory such a low probability of occurrence. Having stated on June 11, 2016 that "our initial 2016 Election Fully Adjusted Return Forecast indicates that Donald J. Trump will win the election for the Presidency of the United States", we have no such handicap. See: "Why Trump Will Win"
We hope this track record convinces you to learn what's coming down the pike before your competitors do. We will outline strategic and tactical plans for dealing with these new challenges. We will cover the following:
Background: What happened and why
Small Business, Women and Minority Demographic Data and Forecast
Risks to the Economic Forecast: Brexit, China, and the rest of the world
The seminar will cost from $50 to $150. For attendees, we will issue a certificate to document attendance at the seminar for one hour of continuing education (CE/CLE/MBE)
Attendance is limited: no media or press allowed.
To RSVP, visit: https://trumpandmbes.eventbrite.com
William Michael Cunningham
***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: Jan 21, 2017