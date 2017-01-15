 
Lead Generation - How We Are Building A List Using Twitter

How to use Twitter for fast, low cost, lead generation without wasting your time....
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Lead Generation - How We Are Building A List Using Twitter
How to use Twitter for fast, low cost, lead generation without wasting your time....

The great thing about Twitter, unlike Facebook, is that you get to 'personally' know your prospect. Instead of faceless numbers that you pile in a PPC file, these are actually individuals.

The trick is to make sure that your followers care about the subject you are promoting.

You can do this by reviewing the topics that they have been tweeting about. You will also want to develop the habit of connecting with your target audience.

1) Respond to questions quickly.
2) Answer questions and be helpful
3) Use trending hastags

You also want to work with Twitter power players. These individuals wield tremendous power on the network.

When sending tweets mix the promotional, with the curated, and your offers.

People are more likely to engage with tweets that include rich media such as images, buttons, and videos. So increase clicks and retweets by using Twitter cards.

Here are some of the cards you can use:

   Photo Card: image (use it for promoting images with quotes or promotions)
   Gallery Card: collection of four images
   App Card: includes information about a mobile app with a download button
   Player Card: includes a video clip or audio stream that plays media in feed
   Product Card: includes information about a product that is for sale online

There is another style of Twitter card specifically designed for lead generation.

The Twitter Lead Generation Card allows you to collect email addresses directly from Twitter. The card includes a direct call-to-action and form where users can enter their email address.

But you can get a tremendous amount of followers and opt-in leads without paying for traditional Twitter Ad Cards. Take a look at our Twitter feed to see how it's done:

https://twitter.com/podcastcash

