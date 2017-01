Chicago Artist Delivers Genuine Message On Remarkable New Single

R&B artist Brandon James had a great year in 2016. The success of his LP "The Soul Sessions" released last spring and the followed success of his single "Surreal" has put him center stage as one of Chicago's leading independent acts.

-- R&B artist Brandon James had a great year in 2016. The success of his LP "The Soul Sessions" released last spring and the followed success of his single "Surreal" has put him center stage as one of Chicago's leading independent acts. Now Brandon hopes the release of his LP's second single " An Underdog's Tale" mimics the success of the first and delivers a more personal message to fans and more.Through much passion and charitable activities Brandon has begun to see his message reach beyond his music and into the heart of the communities affected by the issues he addresses. When asked what motivates him to spread his music and message, Brandon only has to point to his new single. The song is a perfect example of Brandon's signature story, his struggle with depression, struggle with poverty, refuge found in music, and his desire to help others through his music and charities.Links:Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/branddo20/an-underdogs-taleWebsite - http://www.branddo20music.com ITunes - https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-soul-sessions/id1103038979Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/BrandDo20/