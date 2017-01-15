News By Tag
* vr
* 360
* Virtual Reality
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Virtual Reality Pioneer, Virtual Tour Applications, Launches VR 360° Video Production Service
Founded in 2012, Austin-based, Virtual Tour Applications became a virtual reality pioneer by producing innovative interactive 360° VR experiences for landmark Austin venues and non profit organizations.
A showcase of Virtual Tour Application's Austin clients includes: Austin Bergstrom International Airport ABIA, Circuit of the Americas COTA, Austin City Limits ACL-LIVE, The University of Texas UT-Austin, The City of Austin, The Texas State Capitol, The Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum, The Blanton Art Museum, Umlauf Sculpture Garden, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Barton Springs, the Oasis on Lake Travis, the Austin Thinkery, Dell Children's Medical Center, UT AT&T Conference Center, Austin Hilton, Trail of Lights Foundation, Austin Belmont, Zilker Botanical Gardens, Wholefoods, Alamo Drafthouse, Violet Crown Cinema, Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop and 100's of local small businesses and non-profit organizations.
In 2013-2015 Virtual Tour Applications successfully competed against tech giant Google in the virtual tour market by winning contracts and expanding into additional US and International markets, completing projects for the Houston George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston Wortham Center, Jones Hall, Miller Outdoor Theater, and the Tao Group, Sands Casino and MGM in Las Vegas in addition to multiple high end projects in Miami, LA and NYC. The company is currently working on International projects projects for tourism and economic development in Norway, Dubai, Mexico, Costa Rica, Cuba and China. Virtual Tour Applications is also working with Japan, preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Virtual Tour Applications is introducing 360° video to help clients utilize the latest in state-of-the-
Austin based, Virtual Tour Applications is a leading virtual tour and mobile app company that has helped grow some of the world's most successful brands. Founded in 2012, by former Austin Technology Incubator ATI and IC² Institute "Think Tank" Global Programs manager, Mark Alan Gipson, Virtual Tour Applications became a pioneer in the VR/AR markets by producing innovative interactive 360° virtual tours for landmark Austin venues and non profit organizations.
Virtual Tour App works with their clients to discover and define how they can best utilize VR360° technology and then turns those visions into reality. "We are in the business of growing our client's business and it is the most rewarding work I know" says Virtual Tour App's Founder. The Austin start-up has grown exponentially over the past 4 years and in the process has helped put Austin on the map in the virtual reality industry. Virtual Tour Applications is currently hiring talented business development, public relations, 360° videographers and app developers in Austin, Texas and Northern California.
Email: Ashley@VirtualTourApp.com or visit their website http://www.VirtualTourApp.com for more information or call them directly at (512) 710-5556 to talk about your application.
Contact
Virtual Tour Applications
PR & Communications:
ashley@virtualtourapp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse