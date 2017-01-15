 
Industry News





Patrycja Rebech Signs Up To Be The Face Of Westech Media

Following in the footsteps of Karlie Kloss and Natalia Vodianova, both international supermodels who became the face of tech companies.
 
 
51ce29d0abefc79c843b3408050cbeef_329400
LONDON, England - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Patrycja Rebech has signed up to be the face of British technology company Westech.

The Polish model was a successful model in Poland before she moved to London and began working with some of the UK's biggest brands, it was during this time she caught the eye of Westech's marketing team.

Russell Spencer the company's executive manager says: "As soon as we saw Patrycja we wanted to sign her up to be the face of our company. She has a great image and tech is part of her life. Its the perfect match."

Patrycja will mainly be working with the company to market their brand new Series 8 Android Smart phone which is due for release in summer 2017.

Westech is a London based consumer media technology company that develops and sells its own brans of smartphones, tablets, headphones and digital media players.

Rebech is not the first supermodel to help launch tech products. In 2015 Natalia Vodianova helped launched the online Elbi app and in 2016 Karlie Kloss helped launch a tech centre to teach the Kody computer programming language.

Photo courtesey of: wozniakfoto.com - Lukasz Wozniak

You can buy Westech products directly through their website: http://www.westechmediatechnologies.com

Contact
Russell Spencer
***@westechmediatechnologies.com
End
Source:WESTECH Media
Email:***@westechmediatechnologies.com Email Verified
Tags:Tech, Supermodel, London
Industry:Technology
Location:London - London, Greater - England
Subject:Partnerships
