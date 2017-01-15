Matt Thibeau, The Digital Entrepreneur, Launches Consulting Business

Contact

-- Matt Thibeau has always been an entrepreneur at heart. After deciding not to follow the traditional 9-to-5 path to success prior to his university graduation, a young Matt Thibeau instead chose to follow his heart and launched his first business in his first year of university selling used bicycles on eBay and Kijiji."I would pick up 30 bikes from garage sales for $5 - $10 each, fix them up, and sell them the next day for $100 each online." Thibeau said.In true entrepreneurial fashion, Thibeau began experimenting and launching additional ventures, including online information products. Thibeau noticed that his approach to marketing his bikes online could also be applied to marketing many other things as well."I started selling eBooks and other information products online in different niches, and realized that a lot of the same techniques I was using in my own online businesses could easily be applied to help other businesses make more sales and be successful" says Thibeau.Since then, the 22-year-old business prodigy has provided digital marketing consulting services for various online brands and companies. Thibeau noticed that despite many business owners know that should be leveraging online marketing platforms to grow their business, many of them lack the resources or experience to act and capitalize on the opportunity that is the internet."I began to realize that the knowledge that I had in the internet marketing space was not just common sense - but that I actually had a very effective and unorthodox approach to marketing online that other people don't seem to understand" said Thibeau.Through what Thibeau refers to as his "Online Marketing Arsenal", Thibeau offers proven techniques and strategies in social media marketing, email marketing, and sales copywriting to dramatically increase company profits. As Matt Thibeau has helped multiple business owners launch new information products or grow their business online, it's easy to see why Thibeau's system and strategies foster success for all parties involved. With this new venture in particular, Thibeau is enjoying not only personal success but also the opportunity to help others succeed massively as well."Matt Thibeau Consulting is supposed to be different," Thibeau says. "I'm not interested in just serving myself. I truly want to help other business owners have success in launching their own products or growing their business using online marketing."With a natural talent for internet business in multiple arenas— including public relations, web development, social media marketing, email marketing, and launching new information products — Thibeau has managed to achieve a common result in all his businesses: extraordinary and uncommon success. For more info on how Matt Thibeau can help you with marketing your new project or business, see contact details below: