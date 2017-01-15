News By Tag
John Mooney Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Realtor John Mooney Joins the Venice, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Mooney specializes in the Sarasota, Venice, Osprey, Nokomis and North Port areas, and has experience with both resales and new construction. His strong marketing and negotiation skills have earned him awards for sales performance.
A native of Ohio, Mooney attended Franklin University and received his bachelor's in Business Administration from the Ohio State University, both in Columbus. He has a background in the retail industry, owning designer shoe stores in several states. He serves on the Venice Area Board of Realtors Professional Standards Committee, and enjoys reading and music.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty's Venice Office is located at 307 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Mooney can be reached at (941) 441-5948 or njmooney@comcast.net.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: http://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
Media Contact: Sheila Brannan Longo
***@thomasbrannan.com
