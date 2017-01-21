News By Tag
Free 25" Full Body Puppet Giveaway: February Contest Cyber Times LLC
Cyber Times LLC will be giving away one full body puppet per month'
Cyber Times LLC has been publishing tech product reviews and puppet parodies online since February 2016. To date, 190 videos are listed and we will continue to add one or two a week. Some of the parodies include political figures like puppet President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, the 43rd president and others. Also included are parodies of some popular shows like Ghost Hunters, the parody is called Ghost Hounds and Meet the Press with moderator Chuck Todd, called Meet Depressed. Video games reviews and gameplay is also part of the Cyber Times LLC Youtube channel. Games like Minecraft for Windows 10, Fallout 4 and Grand Theft Auto V will be featured.
Videos and information about the contest is available at Cyber Times LLC https://goo.gl/
Howard Berenbon, LLC Member/Manager
Cyber Times LLC
***@yahoo.com
