Air Travel Anxiety Escalates for Many Travelers
Local National Guild of Hypnotists Professional Member Responds
Fear of flying can leave people unable to travel for business, pleasure, and family committments. Even those who force themselves to fly can experience such significant levels of stress and anxiety that their performance at the business meeting or their enjoyment of the vacation or family event they pushed themselves to attend is diminished by the air travel anxiety with which they begin and end each trip.
Dr. Damon explains that fear of flying goes beyond concerns about the plane's safety, the pilot's capabilities or inclement weather issues. "The check-in process, going through TSA checkpoints, dealing with extra fees for luggage and simply being among other stressed out travellers all contribute to a potential disaster if a traveler isn't ready to manage his or her stress."
According to local Consulting Hypnotist, William Granville Brown, the National Guild of Hypnotist is recognized as the oldest, largest and most respected professional association of professonal consulting hypnotist. The National Guild of Hypnotists (www.ngh.net)
For help with your air travel or other anxiety, go to: www.hypnoticcoaches.com Email: william@hypnoticcoaches.com
About The National Guild of Hypnotist.
Founded in Boston, MA in 1950, the National Guild of Hypnotists has grown to over 18,000 professional members worldwide. Under the leadership of Dr. Dwight Damon, the National Guild of Hypnotists has established a strong universal code of ethics for the profession and today maintains a rigorous certification program based on a standardized curriculum. In 1994, The National Guild of Hypnotists chartered the rapidly growing National Federation of Hypnotists, Local 104, a union affiliated with the OPEIU, AFL-CIO, CLC.
Contact
William Granville Brown
