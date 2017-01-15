News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Postseason Schedule, Divisional Playoffs Start
Western and Southeast Division Playoffs Begin Tonight in Southern California
The matchups have been set, and it all starts tonight in Southern California.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "This is going to be an exciting Playoffs and Championship to culminate what has been five months of hard work by our playoff-bound teams. We expect some very good play and physical matches, and our fans will be in for a treat. We wish all our teams the best of luck in the coming weeks."
In the Southeast Division, No. 4 Avalanche FC hosts No. 5 Inland Empire FC at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Colton High School (777 W. Valley Blvd, Colton, CA 92324).
Rancho Cucamonga-based Avalanche FC (14-4-3 overall) is unbeaten in its last four games after starting the season unbeaten over its first 10. Jurupa Valley-based Inland Empire FC (9-10-3) finished the regular season with four win in its last seven games.
On Sunday, Jan. 22, No. 3 La Maquina FC plays No. 6 Santa Ana Winds FC at 8 p.m. at Lake Forest Sports Park (28000 Rancho Pkwy, Lake Forest, CA 92630).
Santa Ana-based La Maquina FC (16-2-3) is looking to maintain its reputation as one of the UPSL's elite teams. Santa Ana Winds FC (8-9-5) went 3-2-1 down the stretch to qualify for the playoffs.
The winners move on to play either No. 1 Strikers FC South Coast (18-2-2) or No. 2 Moreno Valley FC (17-1-4) in the Second Round.
In the Western Division, No. 3 Cal Arsenal hosts No. 6 CF Cachorros USA and No. 4 Las Vegas High Rollers FC play No. 4 Ozzy's Laguna FC in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. on Sunday at Lake Forest Sports Park.
Santa Ana-based Cal Arsenal (9-5-2), winners of three straight games, was one of the league's streakiest teams. Another Santa Ana-based team, CF Cachorros USA (9-8-0), produced two four-game winning streaks of its own this season.
Las Vegas Highrollers FC (9-5-1) has a Plus-20 Goal Differential in 15 league games. La Puente-based Ozzy's Laguna's FC (9-7-1) are riding a four-game winning streak into the playoffs.
The winners move on to play either No. 1 L.A. Wolves FC (16-0-0) or No. 2 La Habra City FC (9-4-4) in the Second Round.
Both divisions will qualify two entrants into the UPSL Playoffs, scheduled to start Feb. 4-5.
San Fernando Valley Scorpions FC (8-3-4) recently claimed its first Northern Division title and is among four teams already placed in the eight-team UPSL Playoff bracket.
SFV Scorpions FC is joined by Nevada No. 1 FC Anahuac (11-1-1) and No. 2 Las Vegas City FC (9-3-3). Inter AZ will represent the Arizona Division.
The UPSL Championship game is scheduled for Feb. 18-19.
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado.
The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the league's affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
