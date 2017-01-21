News By Tag
Southern Ocean Chamber Announces Programs For Business Promotion
Doing business just got personal, with new programs that share stories, expand horizons and build relationships taking shape at Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce
Local businesses are invited to share their family stories and discuss the dynamic of owning and operating a family business with the Founded In Family initiative, that will hold its first forum with Stockton University Business School moderating this September. Look for member stories and photos leading up to the event on blogs at www.visitLBIregion.com and on their facebook accounts Southern Ocean Chamber and LBI Region. Being introduced this year is the Southern Ocean Made Certification program for businesses that design or produce shippable products that can represent the region throughout the state and globally. This application program will feature optional Southern Ocean Made branding and assistance on obtaining state funding through the New Jersey Expansion Progam. The Downtown Driven program begins with two pilots working with municipal Economic Development Councils located in Beach Haven and Tuckerton on determining capacity of downtown business districts, merchant led initatives and marketing to draw positive promotion to key areas.
Partnering with Ocean County College, the Open For Business program includes several social media and business classes to be held at second floor of Southern Ocean Chamber building at 265 West Ninth Street. In addition to classes, program will include Southern Ocean Chamber Land & Sea digital Newsletter Subscription, Open For Business Networking Meetings, Legislative updates relating to doing business in our community, consumer outreach and business announcements advertising opportunties, Small Business Week Programing with Ocean County Score and SBA, as well as Shop Small Saturday promotion.
For more information on the Southern Ocean County Chamber contact 609 494 7211, online at www.visitLBIregion.com or stop into commerce center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom. Stay in touch with us on social as Southern Ocean Chamber and LBI Region.
Media Contact
Lori Pepenella
609 494 7211
***@sochamber.com
