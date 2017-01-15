News By Tag
Online Women's Community Opening Its Doors
BeFab Revolution is a new concept in online communities, focused exclusively on the needs of modern women age 50+. The community, which features certified experts on topics of interest to members, will be opening its doors for founding membership..
"This is the first community to offer members direct access to credentialed experts (doctors, authors, speakers, industry insiders) on the many topics that women over 50 care about," says BeFab Founder Gretchen Asher. "Finally, as a woman you have one reliable place where you can get real answers from a bioidentical hormone doctor, watch a webinar about re-coding your brain to achieve your dreams, and discuss what you learned about dealing with a younger boss-- all from your sofa."
Experts for the community have emerged from around the globe, providing an international and multicultural experience for members that is also unique. While currently member resources are available only in English, the community welcomes women from all over the world.
BeFab Revolution is already using language to change the narrative. The tagline, "We are not our mother's generation" speaks to women who live in the new millennium, who have been found to be the healthiest, wealthiest and most vibrant generation of women over 50 ever. Yet BeFab and fans believe that even now, misinformation, underhanded marketing, and the perpetuation of the classic narrative pervade society. Writes fan Deirdre, "Fabulous Gretchen! Such important work empowering these women to show up in their magnificence. I love it. So much wisdom to be shared with the world. And you are the one to facilitate that now. Yuhooo!" Deirdre, like many women, is ready to show up.
The community itself is billed partly as a celebration of how wrong the old narrative is and how important it is to find knowledge and positivity. Gretchen blogs of her own experience with a marketing executive who once told her women over 50 are irrelevant and not fabulous. "We are fabu-LOUS, not fabu-LESS" is a central tenet of the community, and there is laserfocus on loving- or learning to love- this stage of life. Writes one enthusiast on social media, "Turning 51 in April. Need all the advice I can get."
"Gaining knowledge from experts and having my questions and concerns addressed makes me feel very empowered," Gretchen notes. "In this Third Act of life, we still have so many new directions to take and opportunities to reinvent ourselves. We ARE fabulous!"
In line with the latest paradigm in self-sustaining socially-responsible business, BeFab will charge a nominal fee to cover costs. Founding membership is set at $18 per month, and the price will be locked in as long as a member remains in good standing. After February 1, membership will be closed until later this year, when membership fees will increase in accordance with the additional content available.
Founding members in this new online community concept will also get a special opportunity:
Gretchen Asher
760-715-3595
***@befabrevolution.com
