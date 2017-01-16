Country(s)
Brian Pearl and Vini Antonacci Welcome New Buyer's Specialist to The Pearl Antonacci Group at Lang Realty
The Pearl Antonacci Group welcomes Patricia (Pat) Roseboom to the team as the lead buyer's specialist. Pat has worked in the local real estate market for 8 years and has a vast knowledge of communities along the ocean in Boca Raton, gated communities, country club and golf course homes, as well as single family neighborhoods throughout Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Pat recently re-joined Brian Pearl's team and has closed over $5 million in 10 months alone!
"We are ecstatic to have Pat Roseboom join us here at The Pearl Antonacci Group," stated Brian Pearl, Team Leader and Partner at The Pearl Antonacci Group of Lang Realty in East Boca Raton. "Pat is hard-working and dedicated Realtor and we are thrilled she decided to join our team to continue growing her business."
The Pearl Antonacci Group is based out of Lang Realty's East Boca Raton office, located at 4400 N. Federal Highway, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Established in 1989, Lang Realty has over 400 associates and sells more real estate than any other brokerage in Palm Beach County, exceeding $1 billion in annual sales and dominating the market's inventory with over 700 listings. The Pearl Antonacci Group is an award-winning team of agents with over 50 years of combined experience and annual sales in excess of $20 million, and lifetime sale of more than $400 million.
To get in touch with Pat Roseboom call 561-287-9200 or email her at Pat@PearlAntonacci.com. For more information about The Pearl Antonacci Group at Lang Realty, call Brian Pearl at 561-245-1541 or Vini Antonacci at 714-8464, or visit www.PearlAntonacci.com.
