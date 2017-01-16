Brian Pearl and Vini Antonacci Welcome New Buyer's Specialist to The Pearl Antonacci Group at Lang Realty

The Pearl Antonacci Group welcomes Patricia (Pat) Roseboom to the team as the lead buyer's specialist. Pat has worked in the local real estate market for 8 years and has a vast knowledge of communities along the ocean in Boca Raton, gated communities, country club and golf course homes, as well as single family neighborhoods throughout Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Pat recently re-joined Brian Pearl's team and has closed over $5 million in 10 months alone!