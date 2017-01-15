News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Book All Parents and Educators Need Today
Judgmental Flower Helps Adults Navigate Divisiveness for Kids
With over 2 million books sold in various languages and on several continents, beloved children's author Julia Cook's successful strategy is "Read a Book, Teach a Child a Life Lesson." Her books have won multiple accolades, including several AEP (American Educational Publishers) Distinguished Achievement Awards, Mom's Choice Awards and National Parenting Seals of Approval. It would be hard to find an elementary school counselor that is not familiar with her work. Her gift is the ability to effectively translate important adult, behavioral and mental health information into kid language.
Julia calls Judgmental Flower "my heart on paper." It's obvious why this book is needed especially at this particular time. It was released by Boys Town Press on September 1, 2016 and tells the story of inclusiveness and understanding.
A former teacher and counselor, Julia has authored over 70 books published by the CDC, Boys Town Press and the National Center for Youth Issues. She travels the world, speaking to children, educators and parents, and her books have been endorsed by the Alaska Department of Education, EAGALA, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Childhelp, Darkness to Light, USA Volleyball, the CDC and the list goes on. Several of her titles have been featured in Parents magazine, The New Yorker, The Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Fatherly.com and CNN's Headline News. For more information, go to www.juliacookonline.com.
Contact
Cat Mosley
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse