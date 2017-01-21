News By Tag
Sharanda Foster Douglas releases 1st Fiction Short Ebook Emotional Affair
She decided to take on a new venture and add short ebooks to her writing resume.
Her first short e book entitled Emotional Affair has been released. Her purpose for adding short ebooks to her resume was to give her readers variety.
Realizing that everyone is not into reading long books she wanted to cater to her people.
Emotional Affair is 93 pages. A quick and easy entertaining read to keep the readers glued to the pages for at least a hour or two. Giving readers the same effect but only in a shorter version.
Emotional Affair will not be the only short ebook Sharanda will be releasing. Her goal is to write as many ebooks as she does long books.
In Emotional Affair Sienna's abusive husband Orlando James runs the town as the best entertainment lawyer. All the celebrities bring their case to him because he has won every case since he has graduated from law school and opened up his own law firm. Well liked and received in the court room but not so much at home.
His wife Sienna fades into the background. She only wants to be seen, heard and felt loved by her popular husband but his popularity gets the best of him.
While all is well with Orlando's law firm Sienna doesn't have the best job. She starts to feel like a failure.
Her male co-worker Charles makes working the dead end job worth her wild despite the abuse that is going on in her marriage. He gives her a reason to smile. He gives her hope and most importantly he gives her attention that makes her feel loved and cared for.
Someone snaps leaving one person dead. Is it all fair in love and war?
Download your copy today. https://www.amazon.com/
About the Author
Sharanda Foster Douglas writes fiction books that uplift, edify and entertain the soul!!!!
She has been writing over 20 years. She is a lover of written words and now has a writing career where she is able to help aspiring authors on their writing and publishing journey.
She is the author of Shaken Faith: Healing My Broken Spirit in the Midst of My Storm where she shares her life story.
Her most recent work is entitled After I Say I Do Pastor Rick Lancaster & Tracy the Pastor's Mistress. She uses real life situations to make her stories relevant to everyone.
Her fearless writing style and God given talent helps bring her characters to life. All of her book are self published under her company Out on Faith Productions.
Sharanda Foster Douglas was born in Bessemer, Alabama where she currently resides with her husband and child. She is currently working on other writing projects.
Join her email list to be one of the first to hear about her new book releases, giveaways and events. Just copy and paste this link: http://www.sharandafoster.com/
Email: sharanda@sharandafoster.com
Instagram.com/
Facebook.com/
Sharanda Foster Douglas
***@sharandafoster.com
