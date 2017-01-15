Sotheby's International Realty | SIR Mobile | eGallery | Touch Gallery

 
January 2017





MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- SIR Mobile

The Sotheby's International Realty® mobile app is the only luxury real estate app that serves properties in nearly 70 countries. Those who seek the unique when on the road can search using SIR Mobile on Android or Apple and connect with our global real estate experts around the world. Use GPS or the draw tool to locate your next home and learn about the local lifestyle amenities with our points-of-interest toolbar, showcasing local restaurants, golf courses, resorts and more. With an ever-increasing amount of home searches performed from a handheld device it is vital to have a best-in-class app that meets the needs of today's home buyers.

eGallery

The Sotheby's International Realty® eGallery is displayed on high-definition screens in Sotheby's International Realty and Sotheby's auction house locations around the world. It is an exclusive, real time, dynamic property slideshow designed to provide worldwide reach for the select uppertier properties represented by our network.

http://www.ykrealestate.com/

Touch Gallery

The Sotheby's International Realty® brand Touch Gallery is a touch screen system that provides a unique branded interactive property search experience on high-definition screens. This through-the-glass storefront display system entices foot traffic to engage with properties, outside of Sotheby's International Realty office locations throughout the world. The podium and wall mount versions create a touch screen property search experience within Sotheby's International Realty office spaces, conference rooms and lobbies. The gallery is yet another way the brand is engaging today's real estate consumer.

http://www.ykrealestate.com/homes/golden-beach/
