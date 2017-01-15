Global Liquid Packaging Market Report (2015-2021)-Research Nester

Research Nester has recently announced new market demand assessment research titled "Global Liquid Packaging Market–Demand, Opportunity, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2015 – 2021

Media Contact

Ajay daniel

16465869123

***@researchnester.com Ajay daniel16465869123

End

-- Research Nester has recently announced new market demand assessment research titled "Global Liquid Packaging Market–Demand, Opportunity, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2015 – 2021".The Global Liquid Packaging Market study provides a granular data and in-depth analysis on the current and future market situations that are crucial for the existing &new players in the market.Liquid packaging cartons are compact and light weight containers which enables safer transportation and storage of liquid products. These packaging cartons are mostly utilized for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG).The global liquid packaging cartons market is envisioned to swell at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. Geographically, the global liquid packaging carton market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern and Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of world. Market SegmentationBy Type of Liquid ProductBased on types of liquid product, the global liquid packaging cartons market can be segmented into:Dairy ProductsDrinking WaterSoft DrinksFruit JuicesTomato SauceBy End UserOn the basis of end user, the global liquid packaging market is divided as:BeverageDairyFoodWaterWine IndustryGrowth Drivers and challengesEscalating demand of environmental friendly products and rising inclination of people towards packaged foods are expected to be the key drivers of global liquid packaging cartons market in future.In addition to that, recyclable nature of liquid cartons is also believed to propagate the demand of liquid packaging cartons all over the world.However, larger dominance of plastic packaging over other packaging materials is believed to dampen the growth of global liquid packaging cartons in future.Market Size and ForecastNorth America holds the top rank in global liquid packaging cartons market. The region consumed approximately 30% of liquid packaging boards in 2014. Rising adoption of packaged foods by consumers is a major factor which is expected to spark the growth of North America liquid packaging cartons market in the future. The U.S. is expected to be the largest liquid packaging cartons market in North America followed by Canada in near future.Europe consumed around 37% of liquid packaging cartons in 2014. The liquid packaging cartons market in Europe is anticipated to witness a moderate growth owing to increase in production of dairy products in the region in coming 4-5 years.Asia-Pacific liquid packaging market is a small market when compared to North America & Europe however; Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR growth in liquid packaging cartons market over the forecast period. Liquid packaging market in Asia-Pacific is likely to get bolstered from rising disposable incomes and increase in population in some of the major countries such as India, China, Japan, etc.Key PlayersThe global liquid packaging market is very competitive and includes some of the top players such as Tetra Laval, Reynolds Group Holdings, Comar, Wayerhaeuser, Liqui-Box Corporation, SIG Combibloc, Tri-Wall, etc.Scope and ContextOverview of the Parent MarketAnalyst ViewMarket Size and GrowthNorth America (U.S., Canada)Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)Western and Eastern Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, U.K, Benelux, Hungary, Rest Of Western Europe, Russia Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia & New Zealand & Rest of Asia)Rest of WorldSegmentationBy Type of Liquid ProductBy End UserBy GeographyMarket DynamicsSupply & Demand RiskCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Force ModelGeographical Economic ActivityKey Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product PortfolioFor further detail follow the below mentioned link:For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:Ajay DanielEmail: ajay.daniel@researchnester.comU.S. +1 646 586 9123U.K. +44 203 608 5919