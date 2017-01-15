News By Tag
Global Liquid Packaging Market Report (2015-2021)-Research Nester
Research Nester has recently announced new market demand assessment research titled "Global Liquid Packaging Market–Demand, Opportunity, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2015 – 2021
Liquid packaging cartons are compact and light weight containers which enables safer transportation and storage of liquid products. These packaging cartons are mostly utilized for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG).
The global liquid packaging cartons market is envisioned to swell at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. Geographically, the global liquid packaging carton market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern and Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of world. Market Segmentation
By Type of Liquid Product
Based on types of liquid product, the global liquid packaging cartons market can be segmented into:
Dairy Products
Drinking Water
Soft Drinks
Fruit Juices
Tomato Sauce
By End User
On the basis of end user, the global liquid packaging market is divided as:
Beverage
Dairy
Food
Water
Wine Industry
Growth Drivers and challenges
Escalating demand of environmental friendly products and rising inclination of people towards packaged foods are expected to be the key drivers of global liquid packaging cartons market in future.
In addition to that, recyclable nature of liquid cartons is also believed to propagate the demand of liquid packaging cartons all over the world.However, larger dominance of plastic packaging over other packaging materials is believed to dampen the growth of global liquid packaging cartons in future.
Market Size and Forecast
North America holds the top rank in global liquid packaging cartons market. The region consumed approximately 30% of liquid packaging boards in 2014. Rising adoption of packaged foods by consumers is a major factor which is expected to spark the growth of North America liquid packaging cartons market in the future. The U.S. is expected to be the largest liquid packaging cartons market in North America followed by Canada in near future.
Europe consumed around 37% of liquid packaging cartons in 2014. The liquid packaging cartons market in Europe is anticipated to witness a moderate growth owing to increase in production of dairy products in the region in coming 4-5 years.
Asia-Pacific liquid packaging market is a small market when compared to North America & Europe however; Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR growth in liquid packaging cartons market over the forecast period. Liquid packaging market in Asia-Pacific is likely to get bolstered from rising disposable incomes and increase in population in some of the major countries such as India, China, Japan, etc.
Key Players
The global liquid packaging market is very competitive and includes some of the top players such as Tetra Laval, Reynolds Group Holdings, Comar, Wayerhaeuser, Liqui-Box Corporation, SIG Combibloc, Tri-Wall, etc.
