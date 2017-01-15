News By Tag
Techddi.com announces Mobile Phone Data Recovery Software to retrieve deleted files from cell phone
Mobile Phone Data Recovery Software enables you to recover entire deleted data from corrupted or logically damaged mobile phone storage media.
Cell phone data recovery application provides facility to recover lost data from inaccessible mobile phone without any data damage. Software supports long file name recovery and provides option to save recovered data at specified location of your computer system. Cell phone recovery program restores deleted data from various types of mobile phone brands including Samsung, Sony, LG, HTC, Blackberry, Nokia, Motorola and other mobile phone manufactures. Software has ability to recover files for formatted, virus infected or logically crashed mobile phone storage media.
Software Features:
1. Mobile Phone Data Recovery Software recovers all lost files saved in different file formats.
2. Cell phone data recovery utility retrieves all lost images, digital pictures, videos, music files and other precious data from virus infected mobile phone.
3. Software provides advance disk scanning technique to search and recover deleted data from cell phone device.
4. Software supports recovery of lost data from all type of mobile phone devices.
5. Cell phone recovery utility recovers data in various data loss conditions such as logically corrupted mobile phone, accidental data deleted, battery failure, virus infected cell phone and other data loss reason.
6. Mobile phone file recovery program completely gets back deleted data from inaccessible mobile phone without modify them.
For more information:
Visit: www.techddi.com
Email: support@techddi.com
Contact
techddi.com
***@techddi.com
